Tata Power Unit Installs First On-Ground Bifacial Modules In East India, Shares At Record

Shares of Tata Power Co. rose over 6% to an all-time high on Monday after its subsidiary made the first-ever installation of an on-ground bifacial modules in eastern India.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. has successfully commissioned the pioneering 1,040-kilowatt bifacial solar project with Chengmari tea estate in West Bengal, according to an exchange filing.

The on-ground bifacial modules capture sunlight from both sides of the panels, leading to increased energy generation, it said.