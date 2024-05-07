CG Power Hits Record High After Nuvama Sets Second-Highest Price Target Post Q4 Results

CG Power's stock rose as much as 7.08% during the day to Rs 585 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 4.92% higher at Rs 573.20 per share, compared to a 0.72% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 1:29 p.m.

The share price has risen 26.17% on a year-to-date basis and 45.08% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.64 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 71.13, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

Five out of the eight analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock and three suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 2.2%.