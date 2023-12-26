RITES Shares Jump Over 5% After Consultation Deal With NEEPCO
RITES will support NEEPCO as a project management consultant for work related to rail infrastructure facilities.
Shares of RITES Ltd. rose on Tuesday after it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with North Eastern Electric Power Corp. on Friday.
RITES will support NEEPCO as a project management consultant for work related to rail infrastructure facilities, including signalling and telecommunication, overhead equipment, and conveyor systems at different hydropower stations in the region, including the Siang Basin.
The MoU also includes work related to roads, buildings and other civil ancillary structures, as well as utilities.
RITES shares gained 5.64% before paring gains to trade 4.14% higher at 10:52 a.m., compared to a 0.45% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 49.55% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 59.
Of the eight analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 71.1%.