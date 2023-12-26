RITES Shares Jump Over 5% After Consultation Deal With NEEPCO

Shares of RITES Ltd. rose on Tuesday after it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with North Eastern Electric Power Corp. on Friday.

RITES will support NEEPCO as a project management consultant for work related to rail infrastructure facilities, including signalling and telecommunication, overhead equipment, and conveyor systems at different hydropower stations in the region, including the Siang Basin.

The MoU also includes work related to roads, buildings and other civil ancillary structures, as well as utilities.