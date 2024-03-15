RailTel Shares Jump Nearly 9% On Rs 114-Crore Order Win
The order has to be executed by Sept. 13, 2025.
Shares of RailTel Corp. surged on Friday after it received an order worth Rs 113.5 crore from the Odisha Computer Application Centre.
The order is for establishing an IP-MPLS network connectivity in the state under OdishaNet phase 1, according to an exchange filing.
OdishaNet is a fibre-based network. The order has to be executed by Sept. 13, 2025.
Shares of the company rose as much as 8.7% on the NSE to the highest level since March 13. It pared gains to trade 2.14% higher at 10:07 a.m., compared to a 0.66% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 242.83% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.56 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 39.49.
Of the three analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 12.1%.