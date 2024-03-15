RailTel Shares Jump Nearly 9% On Rs 114-Crore Order Win

NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksRailTel Shares Jump Nearly 9% On Rs 114-Crore Order Win
The order has to be executed by Sept. 13, 2025.

15 Mar 2024, 10:59 AM IST
NDTV Profit
(Source: RailTel/X)

Shares of RailTel Corp. surged on Friday after it received an order worth Rs 113.5 crore from the Odisha Computer Application Centre.

The order is for establishing an IP-MPLS network connectivity in the state under OdishaNet phase 1, according to an exchange filing.

OdishaNet is a fibre-based network. The order has to be executed by Sept. 13, 2025.

Shares of the company rose as much as 8.7% on the NSE to the highest level since March 13. It pared gains to trade 2.14% higher at 10:07 a.m., compared to a 0.66% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 242.83% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.56 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 39.49.

Of the three analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 12.1%.

