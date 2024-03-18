RailTel Shares Jump 8% On Rs 482-Crore Order Wins

Shares of RailTel Corp. were up nearly 8% in early trade on Monday after it bagged projects worth Rs 482 crore.

The company received a work order worth Rs 130 crore from the Bihar Education Project Council on Saturday, according to an exchange filing.

The company was also selected through a bid process for execution and maintenance of a project across the health units of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corp. for approximately Rs 352 crore.