Poonawalla Fincorp Shares At Record On Highest-Ever Quarterly Profit

Shares of the company rose as much as 5.97% to Rs 519.70 apiece, the highest level since its listing on April 27, 2004. It pared gains to trade 2.77% higher at Rs 505.40 apiece as of 09:50 a.m. This compares to a 0.8% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 69.45% in 12 months. The relative strength index was at 73.33, which implied the stock is overbought.

Out of nine analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating, and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 3%.