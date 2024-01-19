Poonawalla Fincorp Shares At Record On Highest-Ever Quarterly Profit
Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. surged nearly 6% to record high on Friday after it posted its highest-ever quarterly profit in the October-December period.
The company's net profit surged 76.3% year-on-year to Rs 265.1 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, according to an exchange filing. That compares with Rs 255.44 crore net profit forecast by Bloomberg.
Sequentially, net profit grew 15%.
Poonawalla Fincorp Q3 Results Key Highlights (Standalone YoY)
Revenue up 52.1% at Rs 762.61 crore.
Net profit up 76.3% at Rs 265.1 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 255.44 crore).
Gross NPA: 1.33% vs 1.36% (QoQ).
Net NPA: 0.70% vs 0.72% (QoQ).
Board approves interim dividend of Rs 2 per share.
The company to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore via NCDs.
Shares of the company rose as much as 5.97% to Rs 519.70 apiece, the highest level since its listing on April 27, 2004. It pared gains to trade 2.77% higher at Rs 505.40 apiece as of 09:50 a.m. This compares to a 0.8% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has risen 69.45% in 12 months. The relative strength index was at 73.33, which implied the stock is overbought.
Out of nine analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating, and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 3%.