Paytm Shares Jump After RBI Clarification On UPI Operations
Approval from the NPCI will ensure quick migration of Paytm's UPI customers, resulting in limited disruption, says Morgan Stanley.
One 97 Communication Ltd.'s shares hit a 5% upper circuit on Monday after the RBI directed the NPCI to ensure alternative arrangements for customers using the Unified Payments Interface of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd.
Morgan Stanley said the Reserve Bank of India's recent clarification to the National Payments Corp. is a "positive development" for the Paytm operator. "We will closely watch NPCI's response to the request," it had said in a note on Feb. 25.
Morgan Stanley has an equal weight on Paytm with a target price of Rs 555 per share. The brokerage continues to await regulatory clarity from the RBI and the NPCI around Paytm's payment operations, updated commercials as PPBL's business moves to other banks, and a potential impact to businesses amid the turmoil.
Approval from the NPCI would ensure quick migration of Paytm's UPI customers, resulting in limited disruption to its business operations engagement over the medium term, according to Morgan Stanley.
Paytm's stock rose as much as 4.99% during the day to Rs 428.1 apiece on the NSE. It was still locked in the upper circuit, compared to a 0.28% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:24 a.m.
The share price has fallen 32.59% in the last 12 months. It is down over 70% since its listing in November 2021. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.1 times its 30-day average.
Six out of the 14 analysts tracking Paytm have a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend 'hold' and five suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 61.4%.