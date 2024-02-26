Paytm Shares Jump After RBI Clarification On UPI Operations

One 97 Communication Ltd.'s shares hit a 5% upper circuit on Monday after the RBI directed the NPCI to ensure alternative arrangements for customers using the Unified Payments Interface of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd.

Morgan Stanley said the Reserve Bank of India's recent clarification to the National Payments Corp. is a "positive development" for the Paytm operator. "We will closely watch NPCI's response to the request," it had said in a note on Feb. 25.

Morgan Stanley has an equal weight on Paytm with a target price of Rs 555 per share. The brokerage continues to await regulatory clarity from the RBI and the NPCI around Paytm's payment operations, updated commercials as PPBL's business moves to other banks, and a potential impact to businesses amid the turmoil.

Approval from the NPCI would ensure quick migration of Paytm's UPI customers, resulting in limited disruption to its business operations engagement over the medium term, according to Morgan Stanley.