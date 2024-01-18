Oracle Financial Shares Surge Over 19% To Record As Q3 Profit Soars 78%
The company's margin expanded 926 basis points to 46.58% versus 37.32% in the previous quarter.
Shares of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. jumped over 19% to a record on Thursday after its net profit surged 78% in the third quarter of the current financial year.
Oracle Q3 FY24 Earnings Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue up 26% at Rs 1,823.6 crore.
EBIT up 58% at Rs 849.6 crore.
Margin up 926 basis points at 46.58%.
Net profit up 78% at Rs 740.8 crore.
Oracle's stock rose as much as 19.73% during the day to Rs 6,089.70 apiece on the NSE. During early trade, it hit the 10% upper circuit, following which the limit was revised to 20%.
The stock was trading 18.89% higher at Rs 6,046.95 apiece, compared to a 0.54% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 11:05 a.m.
The share price has risen 94.11% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 27 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 84.32, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
An analyst tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 3.7%.