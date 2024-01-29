ONGC Shares Near Two-Year High After Crude Rises Amid Middle East Tensions
The drop in U.S. production to a five-month low last week due to harsh weather conditions in North Dakota also supported the rally in oil prices.
Oil-linked stocks such as Oil India Ltd. and Oil and Natural Gas Corp. surged on Monday due to a significant rise in oil prices amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
"Crude oil prices surged to settle at eight-week highs amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East. The Gulf of Aden witnessed a Houthi anti-ship missile damaging an oil tanker, further intensifying regional tensions. Brent prices soared past $83 a barrel in response to these developments. Crude oil prices received a boost from the International Energy Agency's revised global demand outlook for 2024 and 2025," Rahul Kalantri, vice president of commodities at Mehta Equities, said.
Adding to this, U.S. production dipped to five-month lows last week due to harsh weather conditions in North Dakota, further supporting oil prices, Kalantri said.
Growth in global gas demand is set to pick up this year due to colder winter temperatures and easing prices, with emerging economies leading the increase in consumption, but geopolitical risks and supply-side concerns could trigger renewed price volatility, according to the International Energy Agency.
Global gas demand is forecast to grow by 2.5%, or 100 billion cubic metres, in 2024. Expected colder winter weather in 2024, compared with the unusually mild temperatures experienced in 2023, is likely to increase demand for space heating in residential and commercial sectors.
Natural gas prices have fallen sharply following the record highs seen in 2022, which is also supporting the recovery in gas demand. While prices remain well above historical averages, demand in price-sensitive industrial sectors will see a return to growth, according to the report.
In power generation, gas use is forecast to increase only marginally, as higher gas burn in the Asia-Pacific region, North America and the Middle East is forecast to be partly offset by reduced demand in Europe.
Shares of ONGC rose as much as 8.18%, the highest since March 8, 2022. It is trading 7.75% higher at 12:07 p.m. This compares to a 1.43% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 73, implying the stock is overbought.
Of the 28 analysts tracking the company, 15 maintain a 'buy', five recommends a 'hold,' and five suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies a downside of 11.2%
BSE Oil and Gas index rose over 3%, with ONGC, Reliance Industries Ltd. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. leading the most.