ONGC Shares Near Two-Year High After Crude Rises Amid Middle East Tensions

Oil-linked stocks such as Oil India Ltd. and Oil and Natural Gas Corp. surged on Monday due to a significant rise in oil prices amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

"Crude oil prices surged to settle at eight-week highs amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East. The Gulf of Aden witnessed a Houthi anti-ship missile damaging an oil tanker, further intensifying regional tensions. Brent prices soared past $83 a barrel in response to these developments. Crude oil prices received a boost from the International Energy Agency's revised global demand outlook for 2024 and 2025," Rahul Kalantri, vice president of commodities at Mehta Equities, said.

Adding to this, U.S. production dipped to five-month lows last week due to harsh weather conditions in North Dakota, further supporting oil prices, Kalantri said.