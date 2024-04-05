Marico Shares Jump As It Expects Strong Gross-Margin Expansion In Q4

Shares of Marico Ltd. jumped on Friday as the company expects strong gross-margin expansion in the March quarter.

The Parachute hair-oil maker's gross margin is likely to expand as copra prices inched up in line with forecasts, while edible-oil and crude-oil derivatives remained stable, it said in its business update. "We expect low double-digit operating profit growth on the back of a healthy expansion in operating margin, thereby staying on track to deliver on the margin guidance for the full year."

The consolidated revenue moved in the positive territory after three quarters as it grew in low single digits, the company said. "We expect consolidated revenue growth to trend upwards, with domestic revenue growth outpacing volume growth in the quarters ahead."