Mahindra Shares Slip To Two-Week Low On Large Trade
The stock fell as much as 4.38% during the day to Rs 1,884.3 apiece on the NSE.
Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. fell over 4%, the lowest in over two weeks, after 0.89% stake changed hand in a large trade on Thursday.
At least 1.1 crore shares or 0.89% equity changed hands in a trade at Rs 1,913 apiece, according to Cogensis. The buyers and sellers have not been confirmed immediately .
However, according to the term sheet seen by NDTV Profit, Prudential Management and Services Pvt. has offered to sell up to 93 lakh shares in the Mahindra Group company. The price range for the sale of shares is Rs 1,911.5–1,970.65 apiece.
The management consulting firm held an 11.64% stake in M&M as of December 2023. Kotak Securities Ltd. is the sole bookrunner for the deal.
On the NSE, M&M's stock fell as much as 4.38% during the day to Rs 1,884.3 apiece, the lowest since Feb. 21. It was trading 3.26% lower at Rs 1,906.5 per share, compared to a 0.57% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 9:25 a.m.
The company's shares are up over 10% when compared monthly and 21% when seen over a six-month period.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 24 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 58.1.
Thirty-six out of the 41 analysts tracking M&M have a 'buy' rating on the stock and five recommend 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 0.9%.