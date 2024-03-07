Mahindra Shares Slip To Two-Week Low On Large Trade

Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. fell over 4%, the lowest in over two weeks, after 0.89% stake changed hand in a large trade on Thursday.

At least 1.1 crore shares or 0.89% equity changed hands in a trade at Rs 1,913 apiece, according to Cogensis. The buyers and sellers have not been confirmed immediately .

However, according to the term sheet seen by NDTV Profit, Prudential Management and Services Pvt. has offered to sell up to 93 lakh shares in the Mahindra Group company. The price range for the sale of shares is Rs 1,911.5–1,970.65 apiece.

The management consulting firm held an 11.64% stake in M&M as of December 2023. Kotak Securities Ltd. is the sole bookrunner for the deal.