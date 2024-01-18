LTIMindtree Shares Fall 13%, Brokerages Downgrade Stock Post Q3 Results

Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd. tumbled over 13%, leading to a revision of its lower circuit limit to 15% on Thursday after brokerages downgraded stock and cut growth estimates after third-quarter results.

IDIBI Capital has downgraded the stock to 'sell' from 'hold and revised the target price to Rs 5,660 apiece as the brokerage expects margins to remain under pressure due to reinvestment in the business.

Anand Rathi Securities also downgraded LTIMindtree's rating to 'hold' from 'buy', reported Bloomberg.

Motilal Oswal has cut LTIMindtree's growth estimate for FY24–26 by 1-9% following the flat Q3 results. The brokerage maintains a 'neutral' rating on the tech company with a target price of Rs 6,600.

LTIMindtree Ltd.'s net profit stayed flat in the October–December quarter, even as the top line showed a marginal uptick.

Revenue of the L&T Group firm rose 1.24% over the previous three months to Rs 9,016.6 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 9,076.7 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The company's EBIT declined 2.6% in October and December, missing analysts' estimates.