Kalpataru Projects Up 5% After Rs 2,445-Crore Orders Win
The stock rose as much as 5.51% during the day to Rs 1,048.95 apiece on the NSE.
Shares of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. jumped over 5% on Thursday after the company, along with its joint ventures and international subsidiaries, secured new orders worth Rs 2,445 crore.
It includes orders worth Rs 2,366 crore in the transmission and distribution business in India and overseas markets, and orders worth Rs 79 crore in the buildings and factories business, according to an exchange filing.
On the NSE, KPIL's stock rose as much as 5.51% during the day to Rs 1,048.95 apiece. It was trading 1.59% higher at Rs 1,010 per share, compared to a 0.18% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 9:39 a.m.
The share price has risen 76.94% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at five times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 56.99.
Out of 15 analysts tracking the company, 13 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends 'hold' and another suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 2.4%.