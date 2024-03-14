Kalpataru Projects Up 5% After Rs 2,445-Crore Orders Win

On the NSE, KPIL's stock rose as much as 5.51% during the day to Rs 1,048.95 apiece. It was trading 1.59% higher at Rs 1,010 per share, compared to a 0.18% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 9:39 a.m.

The share price has risen 76.94% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at five times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 56.99.

Out of 15 analysts tracking the company, 13 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends 'hold' and another suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 2.4%.