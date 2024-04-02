IndiGo Shares Soar To Fresh Record As Vistara Crisis Escalates
Shares of other airlines also rose, with SpiceJet stock jumping over 3% and Jet Airways hitting the upper circuit.
Shares of IndiGo parent, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., rose to a lifetime high on Tuesday while crisis in Tata Group-owned Vistara deepened with further delays and cancellation of flights.
"IndiGo will always be ready to absorb any pilots who are available there in the market. So far, we haven't heard of any such news in the market," said Ajay Awtaney, editor of LiveFromALounge.com—a digital platform that publishes news on aviation and other sectors.
Several Vistara pilots went on sick leave after they were asked to accept a new salary structure with reduced flying hours, ahead of the airline's merger with Air India. This has caused operational issues for the Tata Group airline, with 35-50 flights getting delayed or cancelled on April 1.
It's an issue which rises from time to time in any airline and it's likely to pass, Awtaney said.
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. rose as much as 2.71% intraday, the highest level since listing on Nov. 10, 2015. They pared gains to trade 1.11% higher at 11:08 a.m., compared to 0.17% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has gained 77.24% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.30 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 75.35.
Of the 22 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' price target implies an upside of 0.3%.
Other Aviation Stocks Jump
SpiceJet Shares Rise 3%
SpiceJet Ltd. stock also rose as much as 3.01%, the highest level since March 11, before paring gains to trade 1.51% higher at 11:17 a.m., compared to 0.14% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.
It has risen 101.55% in past 12 months. The relative strength index was at 57.98.
Of the four analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating and three recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' price target implies a downside of 28.9%.
Jet Airways Locked In 5% Upper Circuit
Jet Airways India Ltd. surged the most since March 28 and were locked in 5% upper circuit as of 11:25 a.m., compared to 0.18% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has declined 18.78% in past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 47.08.