IndiGo Shares Soar To Fresh Record As Vistara Crisis Escalates

Shares of IndiGo parent, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., rose to a lifetime high on Tuesday while crisis in Tata Group-owned Vistara deepened with further delays and cancellation of flights.

"IndiGo will always be ready to absorb any pilots who are available there in the market. So far, we haven't heard of any such news in the market," said Ajay Awtaney, editor of LiveFromALounge.com—a digital platform that publishes news on aviation and other sectors.

Several Vistara pilots went on sick leave after they were asked to accept a new salary structure with reduced flying hours, ahead of the airline's merger with Air India. This has caused operational issues for the Tata Group airline, with 35-50 flights getting delayed or cancelled on April 1.

It's an issue which rises from time to time in any airline and it's likely to pass, Awtaney said.