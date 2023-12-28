Hindustan Petroleum Shares Near Six-Year High After Crude Oil Price Fall

Shares of the Hindustan Petroleum Corp. rose over 8% on Thursday to touch a near six-year high. A decline in crude oil prices improved sentiment for the refiner, supporting the stock's rally.

Crude oil prices declined on improved supply prospects, after data from the American Petroleum Institute showed 1.8 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 22.

March contract of Brent Crude on the Intercontinental Exchange settled 1.31% lower at $79.54 per barrel on Wednesday, according to CME Group website.