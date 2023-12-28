Hindustan Petroleum Shares Near Six-Year High After Crude Oil Price Fall
Crude oil prices declined on improved supply prospects, as American Petroleum Institute data showed 1.8 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 22.
Shares of the Hindustan Petroleum Corp. rose over 8% on Thursday to touch a near six-year high. A decline in crude oil prices improved sentiment for the refiner, supporting the stock's rally.
March contract of Brent Crude on the Intercontinental Exchange settled 1.31% lower at $79.54 per barrel on Wednesday, according to CME Group website.
Shares of the company rose as much as 8.68%, the highest since Jan. 22, 2018, before paring gains to trade 6.59% higher at 12:31 p.m. This compares to a 0.49% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 73.04% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70.47, implying that the stock is overbought.
Of the 34 analysts tracking the company, 23 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold,' and five suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies a downside of 14.1%.