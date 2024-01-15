HCLTech Shares Jump 5% To Record After Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

Adding to this, brokerages Citi Research and Nomura Holdings Inc. raised their target prices on the stock, citing revenue growth and margin-expansion outlook.

Citi raised the price to Rs 1,570 apiece from Rs 1,475 earlier, implying a potential downside of 0.96%. Nomura raised the price to Rs 1,500 apiece from the previous Rs 1,420, implying a potential downside of 5.3%.

"We believe HCLTech is well-placed for encouraging growth from a long-term perspective, given its multiple long-term contracts with the world's leading brands," Axis Securities said in a report. "Richer revenue visibility gives us confidence in its business growth moving forward."

However, rising concerns over business uncertainties in large economies and continuing supply-side constraints are creating challenges for the company’s growth prospects, it said.