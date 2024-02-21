DLF Shares Soar To 16-Year High On Land Purchase In Gurugram
DLF Home Developers has entered into a settlement agreement with Axis Trustee Services, IREO and DLF for the acquisition.
Shares of DLF Ltd. rose over 2% to a 16-year high on Wednesday after it acquired land parcels in Gurugram.
The real estate developer will acquire 28.5 acres of land, out of which registration of 19.3 acres is completed at a cost of Rs 858 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
The transaction helped the DLF facilitate the partial redemption of bonds for an amount of Rs 775 crore held by the company. The remaining land will be acquired by subsidiary DLF Home Developers Ltd. once the approvals are granted, it said.
DLF Home has entered into a settlement agreement with Axis Trustee Services, IREO Pvt. and DLF for the acquisition of the land parcel.
On the NSE, shares of DLF rose as much as 2.79% during the day to Rs 888 apiece, the highest since Feb 18, 2008. It was trading 2.25% higher at Rs 883.35 per share, compared to a 0.05% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:30 a.m.
The share price has risen 21.7% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.46 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 71.25, implying that the stock is slightly overbought.
Fourteen out of 20 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend 'hold' and as many suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 7.2%.