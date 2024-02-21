DLF Shares Soar To 16-Year High On Land Purchase In Gurugram

Shares of DLF Ltd. rose over 2% to a 16-year high on Wednesday after it acquired land parcels in Gurugram.

The real estate developer will acquire 28.5 acres of land, out of which registration of 19.3 acres is completed at a cost of Rs 858 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The transaction helped the DLF facilitate the partial redemption of bonds for an amount of Rs 775 crore held by the company. The remaining land will be acquired by subsidiary DLF Home Developers Ltd. once the approvals are granted, it said.

DLF Home has entered into a settlement agreement with Axis Trustee Services, IREO Pvt. and DLF for the acquisition of the land parcel.