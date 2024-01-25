DCB Bank Shares Tumble 6% After Profit Remains Flat Sequentially In Q3
Shares of DCB Bank Ltd. declined 6% on Thursday after its third-quarter standalone profit remained flat on a sequential basis.
The private-sector lender's standalone net profit stood at Rs 126.58 crore in the October–December period, little changed from Rs 126.79 crore in the second quarter ended September 2023. Its net interest income stood at Rs 474 crore, little changed from Rs 476 crore in the second quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
DCB Bank Q3 FY24 Earnings Highlights (Standalone)
NII up 6.3% at Rs 474 crore vs Rs 446 crore (YoY)
Net profit up 11% Rs 126.6 crore vs Rs 113.9 crore (YoY) (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 128.6 crore)
Gross non-performing asset widened to 3.43% vs 3.36% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 1.22% vs 1.28% (QoQ).
On the NSE, shares of DCB fell as much as 6.08% during the day to Rs 135.15 apiece, the lowest since Jan 1. It was trading 6.01% lower at Rs 135.25 per share, compared to a 0.73% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:24 a.m.
The stock has risen 13.65% in the past 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 40.72.
Nineteen out of 24 analysts tracking DCB have a 'buy' rating on the stock, four recommend a 'hold' and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 15.5%.