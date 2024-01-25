DCB Bank Shares Tumble 6% After Profit Remains Flat Sequentially In Q3

On the NSE, shares of DCB fell as much as 6.08% during the day to Rs 135.15 apiece, the lowest since Jan 1. It was trading 6.01% lower at Rs 135.25 per share, compared to a 0.73% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:24 a.m.

The stock has risen 13.65% in the past 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 40.72.

Nineteen out of 24 analysts tracking DCB have a 'buy' rating on the stock, four recommend a 'hold' and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 15.5%.