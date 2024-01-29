Capri Global Q3 Profit Jumps 81%, Propel Stocks To 9% High

Shares of Capri Global Capital Ltd. surged to the highest in over a week on Monday after its consolidated net profit jumped 81% in the third quarter.

The company's net profit jumped to Rs 68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 from Rs 37.4 crore a year earlier, according to an exchange filing.

The diversified non-banking financial company paused the aggressive branch expansion after the second quarter and "right-sized" headcount in some verticals, leading to an anticipated softening course of its cost ratios. It expects to benefit from a further softening of its cost ratios and spread stabilisation, according to an exchange filing on Sunday.

Capri's board has approved sub-division of each stock with a face value of Rs 2 into an equity share of face value Rs 1.