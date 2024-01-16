Aster Shares Jump 12% On Plan To Pay Rs 110-120 Dividend From Gulf Business Sale

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. jumped over 12% to an all-time high on Tuesday after the hospital chain said it plans to reward shareholders with bulk of the proceeds from the separation of its Gulf business.

The Moopen family-controlled company will consider distributing as dividend 70–80% of the $903 million it will receive as upfront payment from the separation of its India and Gulf businesses, according to an exchange filing. The payout could be in the range of Rs 110–120 per share, the filing said.

The board met on Monday to discuss the progress of the transaction between Affinity Holdings Pvt. and Alpha GCC Holdings Ltd., both part of the group, for segregating the GCC business, the company said.