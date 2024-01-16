Aster Shares Jump 12% On Plan To Pay Rs 110-120 Dividend From Gulf Business Sale
The company plans to consider the distribution of 70–80% of the upfront consideration of $903 million from the separation of its India and Gulf businesses as a dividend to its shareholders.
Shares of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. jumped over 12% to an all-time high on Tuesday after the hospital chain said it plans to reward shareholders with bulk of the proceeds from the separation of its Gulf business.
The Moopen family-controlled company will consider distributing as dividend 70–80% of the $903 million it will receive as upfront payment from the separation of its India and Gulf businesses, according to an exchange filing. The payout could be in the range of Rs 110–120 per share, the filing said.
The board met on Monday to discuss the progress of the transaction between Affinity Holdings Pvt. and Alpha GCC Holdings Ltd., both part of the group, for segregating the GCC business, the company said.
Aster's stock rose as much as 12.37% during the day to Rs 449.70 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 7.46% higher at Rs 430 apiece at 11:07 a.m. compared to a 0.09% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.
The stock has surged 92.83% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 17 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 67.53.
All the seven analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 2.2%.