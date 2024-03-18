Amber Enterprises Gains After Arm Incorporates Railway Components Manufacturing Subsidiary

Shares of Amber Enterprises rose as much as 5.02% to Rs 3,499.95 apiece, the highest level since March 15. It pared gains to trade 2.24% higher at Rs 3,407.25 apiece as of 09:52 a.m. This compares to a 0.24% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has risen 79.31% in past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 34.69 indicating it may be oversold.

Out of 25 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain a 'buy' rating, nine recommend a 'hold', and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 9.3%.