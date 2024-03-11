Adani Green Shares Up Nearly 3% As Solar Power Production Begins At Khavda
The company plans to develop 30 GW at Khavda over the next five years.
Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd. jumped nearly 3% on Monday after the company operationalised a cumulative capacity of 1,000 megawatts of solar energy at its renewable energy park at Khavda, Gujarat.
"With this, AGEL has achieved operational capacity of 9,478 MW and continues its journey to the stated goal of 45,000 MW by 2030," it said in an exchange filing.
The company plans to develop 30 GW at Khavda over the next five years and the plant will be entirely covered with waterless robotic module cleaning systems.
On the NSE, the stock rose as much as 2.82% during the day to Rs 1,983.55 apiece, the highest level since March 4. It pared gains to trade 0.90% higher at Rs 1,946.45 per share, compared to a 0.29% decline in the Nifty 50 as of 10:46 a.m.
The share price has risen 171.55% in the last 12 months. The relative strength index was at 57.82.
An analyst tracking the company has a 'sell' rating for the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 74.5%.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.