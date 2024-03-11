Adani Green Shares Up Nearly 3% As Solar Power Production Begins At Khavda

Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd. jumped nearly 3% on Monday after the company operationalised a cumulative capacity of 1,000 megawatts of solar energy at its renewable energy park at Khavda, Gujarat.

"With this, AGEL has achieved operational capacity of 9,478 MW and continues its journey to the stated goal of 45,000 MW by 2030," it said in an exchange filing.

The company plans to develop 30 GW at Khavda over the next five years and the plant will be entirely covered with waterless robotic module cleaning systems.