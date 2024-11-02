Trump’s Immigration Policy Would Make Food Inflation Even Worse

Almost 1.7 million undocumented immigrants work in the food supply chain, according to a 2021 report from the Center for American Progress. (Photo illustration: Rui Pu for Bloomberg Businesweek; Photos: Getty Images)
In these divided times, there’s one thing Americans of all political stripes can agree on: Food prices are too high.Even though food inflation has cooled substantially, a recent Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll found that 80% of likely voters in swing states liked Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ plan to ban price gouging, including 78% of independents and 70% of Republicans. (Never mind that her plan isn’t going to change today’...