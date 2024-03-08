Barbenheimer Gives The Oscars Some Much Needed Juice

(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- For much of the early history of the Academy Awards, films that enjoyed major success at the box office, such as and , also tended to win big at the annual event. Having widely known, successful features among the nominees translated into huge audiences for the annual Oscars broadcast, which became one of modern television’s signature events. But in recent years, films outside Hollywood’s blockbuster industrial complex have dominated the prestigious best picture and best director categories. In the past decade, every best picture winner was produced for less than $25 million, and the top-grossing of those winners—2018’s —collected only $320 million in ticket sales, a modest haul compared with that year’s highest-grossing film, from Walt Disney Co.’s Marvel Studios, which made $2 billion.