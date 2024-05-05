ADVERTISEMENT
Pastry Chefs In Paris Are Dreaming Up Delightful Twists On Classics
The seven treats that are upending the city’s baking hierarchy.
(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- The French don’t typically feel the need to update a classic anything—the Hermès Birkin bag hasn’t changed in decades. It’s been a similar story in the pastry world, where such staples as croissants are essentially perfect as they are. (The French-born pastry chef Dominique Ansel had to go to New York to invent the Cronut, after all.)
