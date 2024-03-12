Academics Question ESG Studies That Helped Fuel Investing Boom

King, who co-founded an academic group that researches corporate sustainability and who’s served on the board of a firm that helped pioneer ratings of companies’ green and social credentials, started examining the studies around 2020. He and Luca Berchicci, a professor at Erasmus University Rotterdam, analyzed “Corporate Sustainability: First Evidence on Materiality” by Mozaffar Khan (a former University of Minnesota professor now at Causeway Capital Management), Harvard’s George Serafeim and Aaron Yoon at Northwestern University. The 2015 paper found that companies with strong ESG ratings had significantly outperformed those with low ratings. It’s been referenced by finance heavyweights such as BlackRock Inc. and Morgan Stanley and cited more than 400 times, putting it in the top 1% of economic and business papers published that year, according to academic research database Web of Science.