Powell Wants Fed To Stay Out Of Election Crosshairs. Good Luck With That

Trump elevated Powell to Fed chair in February 2018. He then spent much of the rest of the year and 2019 castigating him for keeping interest rates at levels he considered too high. “The only problem we have is Jay Powell and the Fed,” Trump groused in a tweet from August of that year. “He’s like a golfer who can’t putt, has no touch. Big U.S. growth if he does the right thing, BIG CUT - but don’t count on him!”