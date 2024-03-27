Zydus Lifesciences Gets Four Observations From USFDA For Gujarat Facility

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsZydus Lifesciences Gets Four Observations From USFDA For Gujarat Facility
27 Mar 2024, 06:56 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (Source: company website)</p></div>
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (Source: company website)

Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday said the U.S. health regulator has issued a Form-483 with four observations following the inspection of its Ahmedabad-based SEZ Onco Injectable manufacturing plant.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration conducted the cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) inspection at the facility from March 18-27, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The inspection closed with four observations, it added.

There were no data integrity-related observations, the drug firm said.

Zydus will closely work with the USFDA to address the observations, it added.

Shares of the company ended 1.82% lower at Rs 999.60 apiece on BSE.

