Zydus Lifesciences Gets Four Observations From USFDA For Gujarat Facility

Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday said the U.S. health regulator has issued a Form-483 with four observations following the inspection of its Ahmedabad-based SEZ Onco Injectable manufacturing plant..The U.S. Food and Drug Administration conducted the cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) inspection at the facility from March 18-27, the company said in a regulatory filing..The inspection closed with four observations, it added..There were no data integrity-related observations, the drug firm said..Zydus will closely work with the USFDA to address the observations, it added..Shares of the company ended 1.82% lower at Rs 999.60 apiece on BSE.