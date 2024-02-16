Zydus Life Gets U.S. FDA Nod For Generic Drug To Prevent Chest Pain In Heart Patients
Isosorbide mononitrate is used to prevent chest pain in patients with a certain heart condition, coronary artery disease.
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. on Friday said it has received final approval from the U.S. health regulator to manufacture and market its generic Isosorbide Mononitrate extended-release tablets used to prevent chest pain in patients with a certain heart condition.
The approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is to manufacture and market Isosorbide Mononitrate Extended-Release, of strengths 30 mg, 60 mg, and 120 mg, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.
Isosorbide mononitrate is used to prevent chest pain (angina) in patients with a certain heart condition, coronary artery disease, it added.
The product will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, the company said.
Isosorbide Mononitrate extended-release tablets 30 mg, 60 mg, and 120 mg had annual sales of $47 million in the U.S., Zydus said citing IQVIA December 2023 data.