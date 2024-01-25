Zydus Gets U.S.FDA Nod For Generic Medication

Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday said it has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market a generic medication to manage postherpetic neuraliga.
The company has received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to manufacture and market Gabapentin tablets in strengths of 300 mg and 600 mg, respectively, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.
The drug maker is the first company to receive final approval for generic Gabapentin tablets (300 mg and 600 mg), it added.
The product will be launched immediately in the U.S. market, the drug firm stated.
As per IQVIA data, the product had an annual sales of $85 million in the U.S. Shares of Zydus were trading 2.27% down at Rs 735.30 apiece on the BSE.