Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Says, Paying For Jobs Should Not Become the Norm

Supporting the unusual recruitment post, he said, "something like this can only be pulled off once in the world. Now that everyone knows the real intent behind this, we won't be able to get the desired outcomes if we do it again."

In his post, Goyal further said, "And I really hope that 'pay the company to get a job' doesn't become a norm in this world -- that's not cool."

Asserting that 'money is an essential thing to keep people's lives running', Goyal said, 'and I believe in paying more than market rate, so that money doesn't come in the way of great work.'

He said the company will go through the applications over the next week and reach out to people who 'we think are the right fit for an organisation'.