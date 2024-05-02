NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsYes Bank Faces Rs 6.42 Crore Service Tax Demand Penalty
ADVERTISEMENT

Yes Bank Faces Rs 6.42 Crore Service Tax Demand Penalty

Yes Bank receives a service tax demand order of over Rs 6.42 crore, including a penalty, from the Office of the Commissioner of GST & Central Excise, Maharashtra.

02 May 2024, 11:33 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Yes Bank House, Mumbai. (Photographer:&nbsp;Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Yes Bank House, Mumbai. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Yes Bank on Thursday said it has received a service tax demand order, which levied a penalty of over Rs 6.42 crore.

"The Bank has received an order from the Office of the Commissioner of GST & Central Excise, Maharashtra on May 02, 2024, confirming tax liability on a service tax issue along with interest and levy of a penalty of Rs 6,41,84,437," the lender said in a regulatory filing.

It said the tax and interest demand is below the material threshold limit currently applicable to the bank.

"The bank does not expect any material impact on financial, operation or other activities of the bank due to the said order," Yes Bank said.

The bank will pursue an appeal against the order, it added.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT