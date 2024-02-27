Xi Crackdown On ‘Hedonistic’ Bankers Fuels Industry Brain Drain

“I see a new Chinese economy coming into shape soon in which the financial sector will have only two types of players: government-run banks and government-run insurance companies,” said Zhiwu Chen, a professor in finance at University of Hong Kong. “While it will not totally go back to its pre-1978 planned-economy mode, it will be close. Thus, China’s financial sector will not need so many professionals and many will have to find jobs elsewhere, whether there are other options or not.”