Wipro Appoints Anne-Marie Rowland As CEO Of Consultancy Arm Capco

Wipro Ltd. has appointed a new chief executive officer at Capco Inc. in an attempt to revive growth at its biggest acquisition yet.

Anne-Marie Rowland will take the helm of the U.K.-based IT consultancy from Lance Levy, who has now been appointed as a strategic adviser. She is currently the managing partner of Capco’s business in the U.K. and Ireland and a member of its global leadership team.

Rowland will report to Wipro CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte and become a member of the company's executive committee.

"Annie has a deep understanding of Capco, our clients, teams, and the consulting industry. I’m proud to welcome Annie to lead Capco into the future, to its next phase of growth," Delaporte said in a statement.

In 2021, Wipro acquired Capco Inc. in a $1.45 billion deal to shore up its consulting business—a lucrative space that no Indian IT firm has been able to crack. Only Accenture Plc, the sector's bellwether, has been successful in handling the entire lifecycle of a client account.

Wipro wanted a piece of that pie but has had to do with crumbs so far. Its series of acquisitions in the consulting business, including Rizing and CAS Group, haven't paid off meaningfully.

Under Rowland's leadership, Wipro is now opening up a new chapter in Capco’s growth story, her predecessor Levy said. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with both Annie and Thierry in my new role as strategic advisor.”

Rowland joined Capco 14 years ago and has deep consulting expertise in business change management, innovation, and transformation, the company said.

"As a long-time Capco veteran, I am committed to preserving all that makes Capco special: our client relationships, our unique and authentic culture, and our focus on innovation and creativity," Rowland said.

Shares of Wipro closed 0.24% lower at Rs 493.6 apiece on Wednesday, as compared with a 0.12% advance in the benchmark BSE Sensex.