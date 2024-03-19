Warren Urges Powell To Cut Rates To Help Struggling Clean Energy

Clean energy executives, including Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, have blamed higher interest rates for sluggish sales of their products ranging from electric cars to solar panels. The rooftop solar industry, for example, has been hit hard by higher rates that have made it more expensive for consumers to finance panels and battery systems for their homes. Residential solar installations are forecast to grow 5% annually in 2024, down from nearly 40% year-over-year growth in 2023, according to BloombergNEF.