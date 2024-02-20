Europe Is Being Forced To Reboot Its Car Industry

Different approaches are emerging. Stellantis’s Tavares has openly discussed an interest in mergers and acquisitions, whereas others are more focused on less-thorny collaborations.

Renault’s de Meo downplayed speculation on a major combination last week, telling Bloomberg Television that agility is more important than size. He confirmed that talks on a joint EV platform are taking place “left and right.”

“We’re very open to share that kind of investment because it’s very difficult to make money with small cars,” said de Meo, who has previously worked for Volkswagen as well as Fiat. “We’re trying to find a way.”

A shakeup in Europe could spill over to the US, where General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. also are paring back EV investment and have indicated they’re open to partnerships with peers. President Joe Biden’s administration is considering giving manufacturers more time for the shift to electric cars, the New York Times reported over the weekend.