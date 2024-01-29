Vodafone Idea's Subscriber Loss Halves In November As Airtel, Jio Gain
Bharti Airtel continued to lead in active subscriber tally, while Jio's active subscribers fell.
Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s net subscriber loss halved in October after rising in the previous month, even as Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. continued to gain wireless subscribers.
Vodafone lost 10.73 lakh mobile subscribers in November, as compared with a loss of 20.44 lakh in October. However, this is higher than the 7.49 lakh subscriber loss in September.
The Sunil Bharti Mittal-backed telecom company added 17.47 lakh wireless subscribers in November, as compared with an addition of 3.52 lakh in September, which is nearly five times higher.
Reliance Jio added 34.47 lakh wireless subscribers in November, as against 31.59 lakh in the previous month.
The combined mobile connection additions rose 3.8 times from October to November-end to 31.83 lakh, according to TRAI data.
The government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. continued its losing streak with a loss of 9.33 lakh wireless subscribers in November, nearly 48% higher from the preceding month.
Bharti Airtel continued to lead in active subscriber tally, with over 98.6% active subscribers. Jio's active subscribers fell to 92.87% in November as against 93.31% in the previous month.
As many as 1.19 crore subscribers submitted their requests for mobile number portability in November. With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 9.028 crore at the end of September to 91.47 crore at the end of November, since its implementation.