Venu Nair Joins Myntra To Lead Strategic Partnerships

Venu Nair appointed as Chief of Strategic Partnerships and Omnichannel at Myntra, to bolster global brand portfolio and forge key partnerships.

21 Feb 2024, 09:40 PM IST
E-commerce firm Myntra on Wednesday announced that Venu Nair has joined the company as its Chief of Strategic Partnerships and Omnichannel.

Nair will be responsible for strengthening Myntra's existing international brands portfolio, while building strategic partnerships with leading global brands and will also be managing omni-channel strategy for brands, a company statement said.

