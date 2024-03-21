Vedanta Says Projects Pipeline In Place To Add $6 Billion To Topline, $2.5-3 Billion To EBIDTA

The company on Sept. 29, 2023, had announced the creation of independent verticals through the demerger of underlying companies, mainly its metals, power, aluminium, and oil and gas businesses to unlock potential value. As part of the vertical split of Vedanta Ltd, shareholders will get one share of each of the five newly-listed companies for every one share of Vedanta. After the demerger, the businesses of Hindustan Zinc as well as the display and semiconductor manufacturing units will remain with Vedanta Limited.