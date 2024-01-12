NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsVedanta Cut To Selective Default By S&P After Debt Extension
Vedanta Cut To Selective Default By S&P After Debt Extension

Debt-laden Vedanta Resources Ltd. has been downgraded to selective default by S&amp;P Global Ratings after the miner concluded a deal with creditors to extend the maturities of its three dollar bonds.

12 Jan 2024, 02:18 PM IST
Signage for Vedanta Resources Ltd. is displayed at the company's office building in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, March 6, 2020. The world’s most expansive lockdown to contain the coronavirus could slow the pace of distressed dealmaking in India, according to Vedanta Head of Mergers and Acquisitions Aarti Raghavan. Photographer: Kanishka Sonthalia/Bloomberg
The junk-rated miner said last week its bondholders approved the changes after months of talks to tackle more than $3 billion of bonds maturing in 2024 and 2025. Under the deal, the company will pay $779 million upfront, with the remaining principal extended by as much as four years.

“We regard the transaction as distressed under our criteria,” the ratings agency said in a statement on Friday. The company also “lowered the issue ratings on the company’s bonds due January 2024, August 2024, and March 2025 to ‘D’ from ‘CC’.”

A heavy debt load amassed due to a string of acquisitions has weighed on the group controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal. It has already slashed about $3 billion worth of borrowings. India-based subsidiary Vedanta Ltd. also announced plans to split up and spin off parts of the business.

