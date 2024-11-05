NDTV ProfitBusinessUS Pharma Firm Alkomex To Expand R&D Footprint In India
ADVERTISEMENT

US Pharma Firm Alkomex To Expand R&D Footprint In India

Alkomex GBN has formed a partnership with Dr Sanjay Agrawal, a renowned Indian expert in health management and nutraceuticals.

05 Nov 2024, 02:36 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A scientist testing a chemical solution inside a research laboratory. (Photo source: freepik)</p></div>
A scientist testing a chemical solution inside a research laboratory. (Photo source: freepik)

Global pharma company Alkomex GBN looks to expand its research and development footprint in India and has roped in nutraceuticals expert Sanjay Agrawal to spearhead its strategic initiatives in the country, a statement said on Monday.

Alkomex GBN has formed a partnership with Dr Sanjay Agrawal, a renowned Indian expert in health management and nutraceuticals, and has appointed him as the Scientific Advisor for Alkomex GBN, the statement said.

"His leadership will be instrumental in driving our growth as we continue to expand our footprint in the nutraceutical and functional food sectors," Alkomex CEO Alex Meneses Vega said.

Agrawal will be based in Ahmedabad and will spearhead the US firm’s research and strategic initiatives, it said, adding that he will guide the company’s R&D efforts and integrate Indian research into Alkomex's global operations.

The partnership is expected to significantly strengthen Alkomex GBN’s capabilities in developing scientifically-backed nutraceuticals and functional food products designed to enhance global health and wellness, the company said.

Nutraceuticals are foods, ingredients, or dietary supplements that may have health or medical benefits.

ALSO READ

Gland Pharma Q2 Results: Profit Falls 16%, Meets Estimates
Opinion
Gland Pharma Q2 Results: Profit Falls 16%, Meets Estimates
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT