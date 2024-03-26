U.S. CEOs Extend China Stay After Last-Minute Invite To Meet Xi

Chief executives including Pfizer Inc.’s Albert Bourla, FedEx Corp.’s Raj Subramaniam and Milind Pant of Amway Corp. are in town for the China Development Forum, which ended on Monday. Some potential attendees of the Wednesday meeting would need to extend their stay, and at least two who received invitations are unable to attend due to previous commitments, according to one of the people familiar with the matter. The people didn’t say which US executives have been invited.