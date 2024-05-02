Unforgiving Investors Want Bumper Earnings After Record Rally

Many companies that came through with strong forecasts did reap rewards. Eli Lilly & Co., for instance, rallied by the most since August 2023 as its popular obesity drugs enabled it to boost full-year revenue guidance. NXP Semiconductors NV surged after issuing upbeat targets for the second quarter. Social-media company Snap Inc., industrial equipment firm Trane Technologies Plc and chipmaker Amkor Technology Inc. were also among the beneficiaries of robust outlooks.