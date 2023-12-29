Uday Kotak Suggests These Measures For A Stronger Financial System
As the financial sector is a key engine for delivery in India's economic objectives, it is time for a wholistic sector view, he said.
For India to become a $30 trillion economy by 2047, Indian companies need to lean more towards capital markets for funding, while reducing reliance on bank credit, according to Uday Kotak, former managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
In a seven-point tweet on Friday, Kotak highlighted challenges faced by the Indian banking sector on its deposits and cost of funds.
For over a year, the deposit growth at banks has been lagging in relation to credit growth, given the excess liquidity in the banking system earlier this year and a delayed repricing of deposits. The credit to deposit ratio of banks increased to 77% at the end of November, from 74.9% a year ago, on account of robust credit growth, according to the RBI's Trends and Progress of Banking in India report released on Dec. 27.
"Banks will become distributors of corporate debt rather than storage houses. They will need to penetrate mid-sized corporates, MSMEs and consumers," Kotak said.
My year end musings. A Financial Sector Model for Indiaâs dream: 9% annual growth, $30 trillion GDP by 2047.— Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) December 29, 2023
India is transforming from a nation of savers to investors. The tussle between the saver/ borrower and issuer/ investor model is underway.
In the early 80s, the Indianâ¦
He also pointed at the need for companies to raise funds through equity at a lower cost of capital for productive use.
Acquisition financing and streamlining of the stressed asset resolution process are the key areas of focus to sustain economic growth momentum, the veteran banker said.
As the financial sector is "a key engine for delivery" in India's economic objectives, "it is time for a wholistic financial sector view," he said.
Kotak also underlined the need for a balance in taxation of debt and equity investments by investors for a meaningful growth in India's debt market.