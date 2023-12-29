Uday Kotak Suggests These Measures For A Stronger Financial System

For India to become a $30 trillion economy by 2047, Indian companies need to lean more towards capital markets for funding, while reducing reliance on bank credit, according to Uday Kotak, former managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

In a seven-point tweet on Friday, Kotak highlighted challenges faced by the Indian banking sector on its deposits and cost of funds.

For over a year, the deposit growth at banks has been lagging in relation to credit growth, given the excess liquidity in the banking system earlier this year and a delayed repricing of deposits. The credit to deposit ratio of banks increased to 77% at the end of November, from 74.9% a year ago, on account of robust credit growth, according to the RBI's Trends and Progress of Banking in India report released on Dec. 27.

"Banks will become distributors of corporate debt rather than storage houses. They will need to penetrate mid-sized corporates, MSMEs and consumers," Kotak said.