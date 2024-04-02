Trump’s Net Worth Drops $1 Billion As Social Media Firm Sinks

Companies that go public via SPAC have historically been volatile in the days around the merger completion despite little fundamental change. Some stocks, including Vinfast Auto Ltd., saw prices surge as the small amount of stock available for trading made it easy for traders to drive share prices to extremes, before ultimately cratering. More than one-fifth of the nearly 500 SPAC deals that have closed since 2019 are trading below $1 each, a greater than 90% plunge.