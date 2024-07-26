Trade Setup For July 29: Nifty Poised For Continued Bullish Momentum

The Nifty index, trading above key levels, is expected to continue its bullish momentum, according to analysts, following its strongest weekly performance on Friday. Leading the gains were the Nifty Metal, IT, Realty, and Healthcare sectors, while the Nifty Private Bank and FMCG sectors lagged.

"For the trend following traders now, 24,675-24,600/80,900-80,600 would act as a key support zone. On the higher side, 25,000/81,600 could be the immediate hurdle for the bulls," according to Amol Athwale, VP-Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

"We are of the view that the short-term market texture is bullish, but due to temporary overbought conditions, we could see rangebound activity in the near future," he said.

"Further upside may also continue, which could lift the market up to 25,150/82,200. On the flip side, below 24,600/80,600, the sentiment could change. Below the same, traders may prefer to exit from trading long positions," he cautioned traders.

Technically, the index formed a significant bullish candle on both the daily and weekly scales, indicating underlying strength, according to Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd. "If the index sustains above 24,860, it may attempt to test the psychological level of 25,000," he said.

The Bank Nifty index closed positively at 51,296 levels.

"For Bank Nifty traders, now 50-day SMA or 50,500 would be the immediate reference point. Above which, it could bounce back up to 51,800–52,100. However, below 50,500 or 50-day SMA, it could slip to 50,000–49,900," said Athwale.

"On a daily scale, the index formed a bullish belt hold pattern and successfully maintained above 51,100 on a weekly basis, signalling strength. In the short term, 51,800–52,000 will serve as resistance levels for the Bank Nifty," said Yedve.