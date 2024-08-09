Photo Credit: Freepik

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — August 9

Important news, must read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.

Updated On 08:56 PM IST, 09 Aug 2024

M&M Denies Report Of $3-Billion JV With China's Shaanxi Automobile

The automaker called the report unfounded, and said there is no truth to the matter.

Global Market Meltdown, RBI Status Quo And More That Happened This Week

NDTV Profit, in its weekly news wrap every Friday, brings you the mega events across businesses, industries, and countries that have impacted investors' wealth.

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 Result: Profit Doubles, Revenue Up 44.8%

The company's revenue stood at Rs 58 crore for the quarter-ended June.

FPIs Turn Net Buyers After Five Days Of Selling

FPIs mopped up equities worth Rs 406.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Metro Brands Q1 Net Profit Declines By 1% To Rs 92.27 Crore

Revenue decreased by 1.1% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 576.08 crore.

Reliance Retail May Have To Restructure Before It Lists

The fast pace of expansion in the last three years is putting stress on cash flows as working capital requirements and foray into newer consumer areas are consuming cash.

SEBI Urges Pension Funds To Support Municipal Bonds, REITs And InvITs

SBI MD Ashwini Kumar Tewari said that bonds will be more viable options for financing long-term infrastructure projects compared to loans.

