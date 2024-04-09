Photo Credit: AbsolutVision/ Unsplash

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 9

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Paytm Payments Bank CEO Surinder Chawla Resigns

One97 Communications said that Chawla has tendered his resignation with effect from June 26.

DBS Bank Leads $100-Million Syndicated Loan For HDFC Credila

The loan is required for capital requirements to cater to increased demand for education loans in India.

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi High Court Refuses To Deem Arrest In Alleged Liquor Policy Scam Illegal

Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

Vistara Crisis: Spot Airfares On Key Routes Surge Up To 39% Amid Reduction Of Flights

'Flight fares will definitely surge in April and I see a strong overhang of the Vistara crisis,' says aviation consultant Sanjay Lazar.

NSE's Derivatives Segment: Who Benefits From Recent Tweaks?

The reduction of lot size will potentially lead to an increase in the number of orders, according to ICICI Securities.

Maruti Suzuki Raises Production Capacity By 1 Lakh Units At Manesar Plant

Maruti Suzuki has commissioned a new assembly line at its Manesar plant to increase production capacity by one lakh units to nine lakh units.

From Voltas To Bajaj Electricals: High Demand Hopes Overshadow Input Cost Worries

Companies expect strong summers and robust demand to boost sales of cooling products.

