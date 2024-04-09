Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 9

Photo Credit: AbsolutVision/ Unsplash
One97 Communications said that Chawla has tendered his resignation with effect from June 26.
The loan is required for capital requirements to cater to increased demand for education loans in India.
Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.
'Flight fares will definitely surge in April and I see a strong overhang of the Vistara crisis,' says aviation consultant Sanjay Lazar.
The reduction of lot size will potentially lead to an increase in the number of orders, according to ICICI Securities.
Maruti Suzuki has commissioned a new assembly line at its Manesar plant to increase production capacity by one lakh units to nine lakh units.
Companies expect strong summers and robust demand to boost sales of cooling products.
