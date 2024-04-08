Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 8

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Monday.

Updated On 07:13 PM IST, 08 Apr 2024

CEO Rejig: In Srinivas Pallia, Wipro Gets An Insider In The Corner Office

Wipro has appointed Srinivas Pallia, a company veteran of 32 years, as its new CEO after Frenchman Thierry Delaporte resigned from the post before completion of his five-year tenure.

Vistara Crisis Management: Pilot Help From Air India Will Take Time To Fly — NDTV Profit Exclusive

Tata's move of deputing pilots from Air India to Vistara can only be done after the formal training procedure.

Byju's-Owned Aakash Appoints Pearson India Former MD As New CEO

The company said Mehrotra's appointment is part of Aakash's strategic vision to enhance its offerings and expand its reach.

Go First Gets Another 60 Days To Complete Insolvency Process

The recent extension by the NCLT was based on a Supreme Court judgment in the Essar Steel case, allowing extensions under exceptional circumstances.

Godrej Properties Sells Homes Worth Rs 3,000 Crore In Three Days At Gurugram Project

Godrej Property's Gurugram focus has increased in the past year, with sales growing nearly fivefold in FY24, and a launch pipeline for FY25, which includes new projects planned in Sectors 103, 43, 54.

EV Battery Opportunity: Hyundai, Kia Join Hands With Exide

The partnership with Exide Energy Solutions will allow Hyundai and Kia to equip their future electric cars in India with locally made batteries.

Gold Return Climbs Over Five-Year Period Matching Other Equity Categories

One of the main factors that gets people to look at gold as an investment in India is the fact that it is able to generate returns over a period of time.

