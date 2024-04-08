Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 8

Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit
Wipro has appointed Srinivas Pallia, a company veteran of 32 years, as its new CEO after Frenchman Thierry Delaporte resigned from the post before completion of his five-year tenure.
Photo Credit: Company
Tata's move of deputing pilots from Air India to Vistara can only be done after the formal training procedure.
Photo Credit: Air Vistara
The company said Mehrotra's appointment is part of Aakash's strategic vision to enhance its offerings and expand its reach.
Photo Credit: Aakash Educational Services/Facebook
The recent extension by the NCLT was based on a Supreme Court judgment in the Essar Steel case, allowing extensions under exceptional circumstances.
Photo Credit: Facebook/ Go First
Godrej Property's Gurugram focus has increased in the past year, with sales growing nearly fivefold in FY24, and a launch pipeline for FY25, which includes new projects planned in Sectors 103, 43, 54.
Photo Credit: Company website
The partnership with Exide Energy Solutions will allow Hyundai and Kia to equip their future electric cars in India with locally made batteries.
Photo Credit: Company
One of the main factors that gets people to look at gold as an investment in India is the fact that it is able to generate returns over a period of time.
Photo Credit: Representational/ Freepik