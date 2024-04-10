Photo Credit: Freepik

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 10

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

Updated On 07:00 PM IST, 10 Apr 2024

NDTV Profit Exclusive: Vodafone Idea To Launch Rs 18,000-20,000 Crore FPO Next Week

Vodafone Idea is planning to use the funds raised through FPOs largely for infrastructure investments.

Photo Credit: Usha Kunji / Source: NDTV Profit

Patanjali Misleading Ads Case: Supreme Court Calls Out Uttarakhand Licensing Authority

The Supreme Court will pronounce the verdict on April 16, as it reiterated its unhappiness with the apology from Ramdev and Balkrishna.

Photo Credit: Acharya Balkrishna/X

Setback For Anil Ambani—SC Orders Reliance Infra Arm To Refund Rs 3,300 Crore In Delhi Metro Case

The Supreme Court instructed Delhi Airport Metro to refund all sums previously paid by the Delhi Metro Rail Corp. in accordance with the arbitral award.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Angel Tax: Delhi High Court Grants A Taxpayer-Friendly Ruling

Agra Portfolio had argued that even if the evaluation report submitted by it is in doubt, the department can't adopt a different evaluation method than the one chosen by it.

Photo Credit: rawpixel.com on Freepik

Does Anil Ambani's Firm Have The Rs 3,300 Crore To Refund In Delhi Metro Case?

The Supreme Court has asked Delhi Airport Metro Express, a subsidiary of Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure, to refund Rs 3,300 crore to Delhi Metro Rail Corp.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Air India Operations Impact: What The AIESL Aircraft Technicians' Strike Is All About

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Fewer Jobs, Lower Pay: 2024 Placements Have Students Facing Dim Prospects

Photo Credit: Unsplash

