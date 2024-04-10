Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 10

Photo Credit: Freepik
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.
Vodafone Idea is planning to use the funds raised through FPOs largely for infrastructure investments.
Photo Credit: Usha Kunji / Source: NDTV Profit
The Supreme Court will pronounce the verdict on April 16, as it reiterated its unhappiness with the apology from Ramdev and Balkrishna.
Photo Credit: Acharya Balkrishna/X
The Supreme Court instructed Delhi Airport Metro to refund all sums previously paid by the Delhi Metro Rail Corp. in accordance with the arbitral award.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
Agra Portfolio had argued that even if the evaluation report submitted by it is in doubt, the department can't adopt a different evaluation method than the one chosen by it.
Photo Credit: rawpixel.com on Freepik
The Supreme Court has asked Delhi Airport Metro Express, a subsidiary of Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure, to refund Rs 3,300 crore to Delhi Metro Rail Corp.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Photo Credit: Unsplash